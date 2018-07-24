Teenagers found guilty over January double stabbing in The Mall

Two teenagers have been found guilty of being involved in a brazen knife fight in The Mall in Luton earlier this year.

Stunned shoppers looked on in horror when the boys attacked each other with the potentially lethal weapons on a Sunday afternoon in January. A trail of blood was left through the middle of the shopping centre as those involved fled the scene.

Bedfordshire Police launched an investigation into the incident and yesterday (Monday) Luca Sanni, 18, of Compton Avenue, Luton, was found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm and affray, having already pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article. A 17-year-old boy from Luton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of possession of a bladed article but was found not guilty of affray. Both had denied the charges.

A third teenager, Che Stephens, 18, of Ashburnham Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and one count of wounding with intent at a hearing on 26 June.

The three youths were involved in the altercation in The Mall on Sunday 21 January, where CCTV captured Stephens stabbing the 17-year-old. Seconds later, Sanni confronted Stephens with a machete, which left his hand as he swung the weapon in his direction.

Stephens was caught on CCTV stabbing Sanni, before he fled the scene.

Meanwhile Sanni and the 17-year-old boy ran across The Mall leaving a trail of blood in their wake, finding security staff who treated them initially. Both were taken to hospital for further treatment where they were arrested and later charged.

Stephens was later arrested in London and charged for his part in the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire said: “This incident took place in the middle of the afternoon, putting the public at risk of serious harm. We won’t tolerate behaviour like this, and we’re working hard to tackle knife crime working closely with our communities, partners and our schools to ensure young people are aware of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

The three teenagers have been remanded ahead of sentencing on September 14.