Teens jailed for ‘brutal’ knife attack on boy at Luton train station

Six teenagers have been sentenced for their part in the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at Luton station on Valentine’s Day last year.

The victim was in Luton town centre and unknowingly went into a place where a pre-organised fight had been arranged.

He was followed by a group of boys onto the footbridge at the train station, where he was attacked, repeatedly punched, kicked and stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife.

The boys then ran off, discarding their knives – the fingerprints on which led officers back to the group.

Following a trial at Luton Crown Court, six boys, all from Luton, who cannot be named. were found guilty on 26 February. They were each convicted of one count of GBH with intent and one count of violent disorder.

On Friday (13 April), they were sentenced as follows:

> A 15-year-boy – two years and six months’ imprisonment

>A 14-year-old boy – nine month rehabilitation and supervision order

>A 14-year-old boy – two years and six months’ imprisonment

>A 16-year-old boy – three years’ imprisonment

>A 15-year-old boy – two years and six months’ imprisonment

>A 14-year-old boy – three years’ imprisonment

Investigating officer Det Con Dean Percival said: “Knife crime has absolutely no place whatsoever on, or off the railway. And so, despite their young ages, I’m pleased with the lengthy sentencing of these offenders.

“This was an incident in which a young boy was brutally assaulted through no cause or fault of his own. He was simply in the town centre and walking home via the station overbridge with his girlfriend, without knowing that a group had spotted him and were planning their attack.

“Luckily he escaped with his life and has no life changing injuries, but this could have easily proved fatal.”