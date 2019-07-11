Three arrested in Dunstable after police seize drugs and 10 stolen motorcycles

Three people have been arrested at a home in Dunstable after police seized drugs and 10 motorcycles believed to be stolen.

Dunstable and Houghton Regis community poolicing team carried out the raid at Spinney Crescent in West Dunstable earlier today.

Spinney Crescent

Several tip-offs claimed that the address was being used for illegal purposes. Officers searched the home and discovered a stashof class B drugs as well as 10 motorcycles.

The bikes are all believed to be stolen, and officers are working on identifying the rightful owners.

Additionally, as a result of the warrant a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested.

Sgt Louise Bates said: “We hope this result will show how seriously we treat public concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour.

"Thanks to the intelligence picture we were able to build, based on information passed to us by the community, we recovered a significant quantity of drugs from the location as well as an astonishing 10 motorbikes, which are believed to be stolen.

“We are acutely aware of the impact that off-road motorbikes have in the local area. Hopefully now these bikes are seized, they won’t be used to cause disruption in the neighbourhood.

"We would like to reassure our residents that we will take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously, and thanks to public support we are able to carry out successful operations like today.”

If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area please get in touch by calling 101 or submitting a report through the force’s online reporting centre atwww.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

You can also report your concerns anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.