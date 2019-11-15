Three men in court charged in relation to killing and butchering hundreds of sheep across Northamptonshire

Three men accused of offences linked to the illegal butchery of sheep have appeared in court in Northampton today (Friday).

Robert Iordan, aged 23, Florin Nutu, aged 35, and Viorel Manu, aged 38, all from Birmingham, are charged with conspiracy to steal in relation to the slaughter and illegal butchery of sheep and lambs across Northamptonshire between June 22 and October 7, 2019.

The three appeared at Northampton Crown Court today, Friday, November 15, and will remain in custody ahead of their next court appearance on December 16.