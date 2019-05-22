Three year football ban for Blackpool fan who brought flare into Luton Town match

A teenager has been banned from football grounds for three years for possessing a flare at a Luton Town v Blackpool match in April.

Nathan Barrow, aged 18 of Charles Street, Blackpool, appeared before Luton Magistrates on May 9.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the flare at the ground on April 6.

He was also fined a total of £296.

Barrow cannot attend any regulated football match anywhere in the United Kingdom and is forbidden from entering any premises for the purpose of attending such matches.

He is also restricted on entering any areas within four hours of where Blackpool FC is playing.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.