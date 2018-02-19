Three year football ban for Houghton Regis teenager

A teenager from Houghton Regis has been handed a three year football ban, as Bedfordshire Police continue to clamp down on football related disorder and violence.

Lewis Webb, 19, was handed a three year Football Banning Order following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court today.

The order bans him from attending any regulated football matches anywhere in the country for three years and he is also prevented from travelling abroad during international friendlies, qualifications and tournaments.

PC Rob Brogna, Football Planning Intervention Officer for Bedfordshire Police said: “Webb received the banning order for contributing towards anti-social behaviour and disorder over the past two football seasons.

“We will not tolerate those who use football matches as an excuse for violence and disorder whether at home or away matches.

“Banning people like Webb from matches makes it safer for everyone to go to the football.

“Families should be able to support their teams without fear of violence or intimidation.

“This should serve as a warning to any else who thinks it is acceptable to inflict their anti-social behaviour on other, well behaved football fans.”