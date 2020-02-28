Tools stolen from van in Dunstable

Police are investigating after tools were stolen from a van in Jeans Way, Dunstable, on Monday, February 24.

Benjamin Silvester reported the theft to the police on Monday morning, the van was parked on the drive outside a house in Jeans Way.

The van was broken into in the early hours of Monday morning

He said: "The tools were stolen from the van during the night.

"This type of theft seems to be going on a lot, I see it all the time on Facebook.

"The police say they can't do much about it, I know it is not a big crime in relation to what the police have to deal with but it is still a crime and something needs to be done to stop people doing this.

"It is frustrating because I'm trying to earn a living and then you get knocked back."

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "The informant believes the theft happened between 1am and 5.30am that morning.

"Unfortunately, owing to limited forensic opportunities, lines of enquiry are very narrow, but if new information comes to light, we can investigate further.

"If anyone was in the area at that time and witnessed anything suspicious, or has dashcam footage from Jeans Way during the early hours, we’d like to hear from them.

"We would always advise people not to leave expensive items, such as tools, in vehicles overnight as they can be targeted by opportunist thieves."

If anyone has any information about the incident call 101, quoting reference 57 of 24 February, or report it online.