Two arrests after elderly woman in Houghton Regis thrown to the ground in attempted robbery and 8-year-old knocked off bike

Bedfordshire Police is investigating two incidents involving callous motorcyclists which left an elderly woman and a little girl injured.

The first incident took place at 11am on Monday, August 19, on Houghton Regis High Street, outside the dental surgery.

Police

A woman in her 70s had her handbag grabbed by three males riding a motorbike, who had come from Cemetery Road. The speed at which the bag was grabbed pulled the victim to the ground, causing her to need hospital treatment. They made off without the handbag.

At around 3pm yesterday, (Tuesday), an eight-year-old girl was knocked off her bicycle by a motorcycle with a rider and two passengers on Crabtree Way, Dunstable. She sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Grant Maxted, investigating, said: "We are investigating both incidents, and are keeping an open mind as to any links between the two.

"These offences have resulted in nasty injuries, and we are working hard to establish the circumstances and are appealing for any information from the public.

"If you were in either Houghton Regis or Dunstable at these times, and have any dash-cam footage of the area, this may hold information vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with information, or with footage is asked to call DI Maxted on 101 quoting Op Benevento, or report information via our online reporting centre.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.