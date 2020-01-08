Two HGV drivers killed in M1 collision named by police

Two HGV drivers killed in a tragic collision on the M1 on Saturday morning have been named by Bedfordshire Police.

Surjit Singh, 36, from Wolverhampton and Gheorge Mihai, 40, from Romania, died after their vehicles were involved in a serious collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 13 and junction 12 at around 6.45am.

Police

Sgt Aaron Murphy from the Beds, Cambs and Herts roads policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with both victim’s families at this time as we try to establish what caused these two vehicles to collide.

“If you have information, witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage to help us piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or via the force's online reporting centre, quoting Operation Effervescence.