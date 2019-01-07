Two Luton teens charged with Dunstable stabbing

Two teenagers have been charged following an incident in High Street North, Dunstable.

Police were called just before 5.30pm on Friday (4 January), to reports of a man with stab wounds in the area between Union Street and Winfield Street.

Emergency services attended and the man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Leonardo Pasha, 18, of Mossdale Court, Luton, and a 17-year-old boy from Luton have both been charged with wounding with intent

Both were charged on Sunday (6 January) and appeared at court this morning (Monday)

Speaking on Saturday Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “We’re taking this incredibly seriously, and it’s important that we speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. If you saw anything out of the ordinary, we would like to speak to you. No piece of information is too small, and you could hold vital clues that will help us find out exactly what happened.

“I want to reassure our communities that we are investigating this thoroughly, and that it will continue to be a priority for us.”

The incident happened less than an hour after a teenager was stabbed in Luton on Friday. Police say they are treating the incidents as separate inquiries.

