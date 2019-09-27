Two men plead guilty to armed robbery at Heath and Reach Co-op store

Two men have pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Heath and Reach earlier this week.

Shortly before 7pm on Monday evening (23 September), two men entered the Co-op store in Bird’s Hill, Heath and Reach, threatened the staff with batons and knives and made off with the till.

Luton Mags Court

Unfortunately their getaway car was involved in a collision, which resulted the two being arrested shortly after.

Adam Pennington, 22, of High Street South Dunstable, pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, driving dangerously and driving without third party insurance.

Karl Partridge, 23, of the Newton Leys area of Bletchley, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a bladed article.

Both appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Ian Holden, said: “I am pleased that these two pleaded guilty to this terrifying armed robbery, which caused a great amount of distress to the staff in the shop.

"I believe they would have gone on to re-offend, had they not been caught so early on.

“We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will do all we can to find such offenders and being them to justice. I hope they go on to receive a custodial sentence that reflects the severity of their actions.”