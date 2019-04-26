Two people arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Houghton Regis

Police have arrested two people following a stabbing in Houghton Regis earlier today (Friday),

At around 5pm officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Bedford Square.

Crime News

Emergency services attended, including the air ambulance, and a teenage boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterwards, two men were arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken to police custody for questioning.

A full investigation has been launched and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 257 of 26 April.

You can also give information via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you have concerns about knife crime, please visit the Bedfordshire Police website for information and support.