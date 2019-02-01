Two workers removed after immigration sweep at Luton takeaway

Immigration officers carried out a sweep at a Luton takeaway yesterday and removed two of its workers.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Home Office Immigration Enforcement team visited the Peri-Peri Original takeaway on Chapel Street, Luton, at 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 31).

A Home Office spokesman said: “Officers carried out checks to ensure staff had the right to live and work in the UK.

“A 41-year-old Pakistani man was encountered who had overstayed his visa and he was escorted from the premises. He must report regularly to the Home Office while his case is progressed.

“A 31-year-old Bangladeshi woman who had also overstayed her visa was arrested and detained pending removal from the UK.

“Peri-Peri Original takeaway was served a civil penalty referral notice which warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 could be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

“This is a potential total of up to £40,000.”