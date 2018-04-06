Update - two men shot in Luton street

Two men have been taken to hospital after being shot in Luton, police said.

Officers were called to a report of a 47-year-old man with gunshot injuries in Portland Road, Luton at around 9.50pm and attended the scene alongside other emergency services.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, from where he has since been discharged. A second man was also injured in the incident and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, leading the investigation, said: “This incident is obviously very concerning, however we are treating it as isolated and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding what took place.

“We are very clear that violent behaviour will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire, and we will ensure that anyone who commits such crime will be brought to justice.

“Officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, and anyone with information is urged to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked use the force’s online reporting tool via its website, call 101 quoting Operation Flemish or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. In an emergency always call 999.