Victim left with serious injuries after group of 15 attack three people in Dunstable

Police are trying to trace a man who was part of a large group which left another man with serious injuries in Dunstable.

Three victims were attacked in High Street North at around 12.30am on Saturday, August 21.

A group of up 15 people instigated the attack, which left one of the victims with serious facial injuries.

Can you help police?

Police are now trying to trace a suspect involved in the attack, who is described as white, 5ft 7ins and with facial hair.

Detective Constable Romaana Kayani said: “The victim of this assault has suffered some really nasty injuries.

“We will not tolerate violence on our streets. We are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice so please get in touch if you can help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/43982/21.