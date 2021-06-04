Victim threatened with knife by armed robbers at Dunstable crossroads

The incident took place between High Street North and South in Dunstable

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Dunstable on Wednesday, June 2.

At around 9pm, the victim was on his moped at the crossroads of High Street North and High Street South, when he was approached by two men on a motorcycle.

They started shouting at the victim and demanding he handed over the keys to his moped. When he refused, one of the men pulled out a knife and then pulled the victim from his moped.

The victim managed to get back on his moped and drove off along West Street, with the suspects pursuing him for a short time.

The driver of the motorcycle was described as white, around 5’6’’, and wearing a grey hooded top with dark jogging bottoms.

The passenger was described as black, stocky and around 6 feet tall. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black rain coat. Both men were wearing black helmets.

Detective Constable Kimberly Anderson, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “This was a dangerous and frightening incident for the victim and we keen to catch the men involved.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this or who was in the area at this time and may have dashcam footage.

“Any information, no matter how small, will help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/27840/21.