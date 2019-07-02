Woman charged with assaulting emergency worker after Dunstable car crash

A woman has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a car crash in Dunstable involving several parked cars.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in King Street at around 7.45pm.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "Jenny Piggett, 26, of Park Hill, Ampthill, has been charged with a number of offences following an incident in King Street, Dunstable, on Saturday.

"She has been charged with an assault of an emergency worker, driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a specimen for analysis."

She has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on July 25.