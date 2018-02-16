Women assault boy and steal his bike in Dunstable park

Two women are being hunted by police after they chased a group of boys, assaulting one and stealing his bike.

The incident happened on Friday, February 2 at around 4.30pm. The victim was on his bike with his friends who were playing football near to the church in Priory Gardens.

They were approached by the two women who started shouting at them and asking for their football. The group refused to provide the ball and the females initially walked away. The women then chased the boy and his friends into Priory Road, where they assaulted him and stole his silver and red Carrera bike.

The duo then made off through Priory Gardens and onto High Street South with the bike. One is described as white, in her early 20s, with red hair tied up in a bun. She spoke with an Irish accent, was wearing a blue coat with fluffy hood and denim jeans, and was called ‘Natasha’ by the other person. The second woman was white, also in her early 20s, with fair hair, and an Irish accent. She was wearing an Ellesse coat and light grey jogging bottoms.

PC Nash Hussain said: “This was an unprovoked robbery of an innocent child and we are determined to find the two people responsible. If you witnessed the incident, or think you can help us identify the offenders, I would urge you to get in touch with us.”

Call 101. Crime ref JD/5211/2018.