Dance challenge for Keech

A fundraiser who raised more than £2,000 for Breast Cancer Now wants people to get involved with her next challenge to raise money for Keech Hospice.

Shaunni Davis, of Dunstable, is looking for people who would like to take part in a 12/12 challenge and perform at The Greatest Showman Charity Ball at The Holiday Inn, in Markyate on Saturday, October 27 .

She said: “The last event was such a success and now I want to do it again for Keech, it is an amazing charity, a fantastic place and the work they do is vital to the community.

“I am looking for people to get involved. I will train them to dance to a fully choreographed routine to the film soundtrack This Is Me for 12 weeks, and they get 12 people to come along on the night.

“We need people that will have a good network of other people so they can complete their challenge, 12 weeks of training and they bring 12 people along. The challenge is about doing something different and unique.”

Anyone can get involved with the challenge, if you are interested, email davis shaunni@gmail.com.