Discover festive fun in High Town’s Living Advent Calendar

There is lots going on in High Town in the run-up to Christmas and this year you can see it all in a new Living Advent Calendar.

Inspired by similar projects in Germany, it is being co-ordinated by High Town Community Worker, Sam Willis, who sees it as a simple way to show off the good things happening in the area.

Sam said: “Traditional advent calendars have chocolates behind their doors, but the High Town one has a bunch of other treats that might otherwise be hidden from view.

“We’ve found out about events happening between Saturday, December 1, and Monday, December 24, where you can take part in singing or dancing, watch live performances, learn how to make Christmas decorations or even help keep High Town tidy.”

If you open the advent calendar’s first door, there is a Fairtrade day at High Town Methodist Church, giving you the chance to buy some beautiful Christmas gifts. A few days later and High Town Athletic are inviting 5-11 year olds to take part in open training sessions at Bells Close Recreation Ground.

Nearer to Christmas Day, Ahh Geek Out!! will be hosting a gaming night at their shop on High Town Road. On Sunday, December 23, amateur historian Paul Hammond returns to High Town to lead a historical treasure hunt and on Christmas Eve there will be a Christingle service at High Town Methodist Church.

Sam added: “I really hope the Living Advent Calendar will encourage people to try out new activities and places, and meet other people from the area and if it’s a success, we’ll do it again next year.”

Local businesses London Edge Estates and the Royal Pharmacy have made this event possible through their financial support.

You can see the High Town Living Advent Calendar at www.hightownluton.com and https://www.facebook.com/lutonhightown