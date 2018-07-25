Driver says faulty camera to blame for speeding fine

A man from Houghton Regis has slammed his ‘ridiculous’ speeding ticket from Bedfordshire Police.

Tim Welch received the ticket, which says he was doing 27mph in a 20mph zone on May 12, and has been appealing the fine.

He said: “It is ridiculous, I was not speeding, I was doing under 20mph, also I was not even out at that time, at 6.30pm I was at home.

“Not only is the speed wrong, the time is inaccurate, I’m not the only person this has happened to, I believe the camera is faulty.

“I have been given the run around by the police and Central Bedfordshire Council. The council run the cameras but they say they don’t, it’s down to the police, and they have told me the council operate them.

“The whole thing is ridiculous. It’s concerning because if they have done it to me, how many other people have they done it too.”

Bedfordshire Police told the Gazette Central Bedfordshire Council own the camera on Drovers Way.

A spokesman for the force said: “There is a process for individuals to follow if they wish to challenge a ticket, for whatever reason, including raising concerns that a camera may be faulty.

“As this ticket has been disputed, I’m afraid we’re unable to comment whilst it is under investigation.”

A spokesman for the council said: “The council does not operate the camera, the police do.”