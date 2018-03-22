Drugs and cash seized after warrant in Luton’s Addington Way

A quantity of drugs and cash were seized after a warrant was executed in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s community team carried out the warrant in Addington Way. Cash, mobile phones and a quantity of what are believed to be Class A and Class B drugs were seized.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, but later released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

PC Jack Calow said: “Drugs and drug supply have an extremely negative impact on our communities and we are dedicated to tackling this kind of activity.”