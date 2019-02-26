Dunstable author hopes Sunny Days will inspire others

An author from Dunstable is hoping her first book will inspire others to overcome any challenges they face in their life.

Shae Eccleston, 40, of Sandringham Drive, wrote, Sunny Days, a motivational book and journal, inspired by her diagnosis of living with and beyond a rare cancer.

Shae Eccleston

Nine years ago Shae was diagnosed with a very rare form of head and neck cancer (Acinic Cell Carcinoma) and was told that if she did not have surgery she would only have three months to live.

She said: “I went through a lot of complications, I had surgery and then there was another tumour and more surgery and even now I still have to take medication. It was a massive challenge for me but I overcame it.

“The book is about coming through difficult times, and how it is different for different people, it is about being able to overcome anything.

“I want people to know that it is okay to go through difficult times but this book will hopefully help people see that there is always going to be a sunny day and the tough times can be overcome.”

Shae wants the book to help people and she also wants to raise awareness about cancer.

She added: “It is about uplifting people without needing anything back. It is nice to be nice to people and you do not need anything in return. I want people to feel positive about themselves.

Shae wrote a digital book about her cancer journey but explains that this book is more about inspiring and helping people, rather than her journey.

The 50-year-old, who grew up in Luton, said: “I have had an amazing response to the book, I am so happy that the book is already helping people to overcome difficult times, that is all I wanted.

“The book touches on my experience and aims to help anyone experiencing dark times, I want to help people find and maintain their own personal sun.”

The book is available from: www.atruestory.co.uk/product-page/sunny-days-book-journal.