Dunstable bounces back after vandalism hoping for Gold in Anglia in Bloom

After a spate of vandalism put a dampener on Dunstable’s hopes for Anglia in Bloom, the council and community rallied together to impress judges and go for Gold!

On Tuesday, July 17, Anglia in Bloom judges Margaret Spencer and Margaret Albinson were given a tour of the colourful town led by proud guides John Crawley and John Beaumont.

Vandalism to the three-tier planter at Ashton Square: before and after.

The visit came just one month after vandals overturned 10 petunia and begonia baskets in the Ashton Square car park, The Quadrant’s three-tired planter a target, too, while the Ashton Square tiered planter was also overturned recently.

John Crawley, head of grounds and environmental services at Dunstable Town Council, said: “Of the 10 petunia and begonia baskets that were damaged, we managed to put six up again at slightly more prominent location on the railings on Ashton Square opposite Priory House. They have survived and are flowering, while the Ashton Square planter managed to recover thanks to the dedication of ourgrounds team and town rangers.

“We hope that we will get another Gold Medal for the town again in 2018 – it would be the 7th Gold in 9 years.

“However, it’s not just about the flowers, as we showed the judges plenty of projects from school gardens, to community gardens, to Blows Down Hayfield and of course our wonderful Green Flag parks and cemetery. The judges met lots of community volunteers who work hard to make Dunstable a better place to live, work and visit.”

Judge Margaret Spencer, said: “Vandalism is not unique to any town and it is a shame that people do this. However, I think Dunstable has recovered very well. If it happens, put the display back and hope that whoever it was sees the error of their ways.”

Judge Margaret Albinson, said: “I have not been to Dunstable before, so it is new to me. We have visited schools with some very very enthusiastic pupils and Dunstable has got people of all ages involved with Anglia In Bloom. I’m sure it will do well.”