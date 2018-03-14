Dunstable business returns to family routes

Signature Flatbreads, in Dunstable, has returned to its family routes. The announcement comes after the Eid brothers agreed to acquire the shareholding of its joint venture partner, Aryzta.

The joint venture was established in January 2015 as a partnership between Aryzta and the Eid family, whose expertise in flatbreads brought naan breads and tortillas to the UK.

Aryzta’s focus has since changed, announcing that the sale was; “consistent with Aryzta’s strategy to focus on its frozen B2B bakery operations and exit non-core businesses.”

The Eid family will now become the owners of Signature Flatbreads. William Eid, joint CEO, said: “Aryzta helped us to transition from a medium sized business to a larger organisation, employing many hundreds of people.

“As we become a family business once again, we will retain the disciplines required to support our growth, whilst building on our passions and the drive for innovation we have become recognised for. We look forward to an amazing future with our customers, suppliers and with everyone within the business.”