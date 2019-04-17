Dunstable care home opens its doors for family fun day

Over 100 children enjoyed an Easter egg-stravaganza at Caddington Grove care home in Dunstable on Monday, April 8.

The care home welcomed families through their doors to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo and an Easter crafts session making Easter bonnets and decorating eggs.

Twins, Amber and Jorja - aged 4 - with Amy Humphries (Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach)

Lynda Gooch took her grandson to the event. She aid: “What a wonderful thing to do for the community, my grandson has had a lovely time. Thank you.”

Alisa Seaholme, who was there with her daughter, said: “A great event for all the family, we had a great time hunting for eggs, meeting the animals and decorating the Easter Bonnets.

“Well done to everyone involved in arranging this event.”