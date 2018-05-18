Dunstable children approached by man in van

Parents are warned to be vigilant after two children were approached by a man in a van in Dunstable yesterday.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “At around 4.05pm on Thursday, May 17, we were called to reports of two children being offered something by a man in a van in Great Northern Road, Dunstable.

“No reports of physical contact between the man and the children is reported to have occurred.

“Officers attended and an intelligence report has been filed.”

Central Bedfordshire Council has sent out an alert to schools in the area.