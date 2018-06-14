Dunstable Classic Motor Rally zooms into action

Hundreds of families flocked to Priory Gardens on Saturday for Dunstable’s Classic Motor Rally.

The event, organised by Dunstable Town Council, was a “journey through the ages” displaying different makes of around 200 veteran, vintage and classic vehicles.

There was also a ‘best in show’ competition, and the winners were: In Category A; 1st John Moody – Austin 7; 2nd George Breakspear – Vauxhall DX; 3rd Ray Gosfrey – Morris Tourer

In Category B

1st Joe Hunt – Pontiac 8; 2nd Tony Harrison – Dodge Pick Up; 3rd Pat Timmins – Singer Roadster

In Category C; 1st Jonathon Woodhams – Ford Escort; 2nd Billy Patterson – Ford Escort; 3rd Stuart Cobb – Lotus Euora

In Category D; 1st Stuart Underwood – Mini Pick Up; 2nd Callum Wylde – McCormick; 3rd Rod Hepburn – Bedford HA

In Category E; 1st Steve Wright – Swright Trike; 2nd Robert Walshe – Kawasaki 2650; 3rd Bert Mason – Panther M100