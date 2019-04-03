Dunstable company continues to invest despite Brexit uncertainty

Signature Flatbreads has sent a message of stability by continuing to invest, despite the uncertainty of Brexit.

The Dunstable company is pledging to improve staff wages by moving to the Real Living Wage, increase production with the implementation of two new lines and create new jobs.

Signature Flatbreads owners William and Charles Eid. Photo by Jane Russell.

Signature Flatbreads will be voluntarily raising the wage rate of its permanently employed factory workers from the National Living Wage of £8.21 per hour set by the government to the Real Living Wage of £9 per hour, from Saturday, April 6. The company also aims to implement the Real Living Wage to all agency staff and is set to apply for membership of ‘The Living Wage Foundation’ to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to pay a fair hourly rate to its staff.

Following a successful year in 2018, Signature Flatbreads has created 50 new jobs as it has added two new production lines to its Dunstable factory.

Zizou Benchaoui, Joint Managing Director of Signature Flatbreads said: “Our business is only as good as the people who work within it, and we are fortunate to have a dedicated and loyal workforce. Manufacturing top quality products is essential to our success so we believe this significant and ongoing investment is a clear signal to the industry of our confidence as a business, as well as to our staff recognising their importance. We want to reassure our employees that we will be providing security during this uncertain time.

“The addition of our two new lines will enable us to keep up with the growing global demand for our flatbreads, whilst also offering employment opportunities to a considerable number of new workers.”

Signature Flatbreads supplies flatbreads such as tortilla wraps, pitta and naan bread to the UK’s major retailers.