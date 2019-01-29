Dunstable company donates £13,000 to Crisis UK

A lighting manufacturer in Dunstable has donated £13,000 to Crisis UK by pledging a portion of their December sales to charity.

ML Accessories, in Boscombe Road, chose to donate to the charity because of the work they do for the homeless, Crisis UK offers education, employment, housing and well being services to the homeless.

A spokesman for the company said: “We chose Crisis as they reflect the work we had already been doing throughout the year, through our #feed500 Dunstable food bank campaign, we have been sending crates of donated food to Dunstable food bank regularly throughout the year.”