Dunstable danceathon raises hundreds for Comic Relief

A dance teacher raised over £400 for Comic Relief when she hosted a danceathon in Dunstable on Wednesday, March 13.

Louise Paterson, who teaches weekly classes, invited all her ladies to Dunstable Young People’s Centre in Manchester Place, for a special two-hour Danceathon in aid of Comic Relief.

Danceathon raises hundreds for Comic Relief

Louise said: “I have been meaning to do a danceathon for Comic Relief or Children In Need and when I saw Tess and Claudia’s one for Radio 2 I decided to go for it, I posted about it on Facebook and the ladies were all really positive.

“I told the venue and they were supportive and said I could have the venue for as long as I needed it and they didn’t charge me for the hall, all the money on the night went to Comic Relief.

“We had so many people come on the night, it was a great turn out, and we raised £445. It all went really well and I was really pleased with the turn out and the amount raised.”

The danceathon was based on Louise’s dance class, Fit Steps, which is based on some of the routine’s from Strictly Come Dancing, but can be done without a partner.

Louise’s husband Luke said: “The turnout was great, including both our daughters aged five and eight (pictured), and the donations were very generous.”

Louise runs a class on Monday’s at 8pm in Caddington and at 7pm on Wednesday’s in Dunstable.

For more information about Louise’s classes visit: www.facebook.com/dunstablefitsteps/.