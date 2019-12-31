Dunstable Division commissioner for Girlguiding awarded BEM in Queen's New Year Honours

The Dunstable Division commissioner for Girlguiding has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Beverley Chidley, 56, from Flitwick, was awarded for her services to Brownies and Girlguiding, she has been the commissioner since 2014. A BEM is awarded to someone for making a great impact in their line of work.

Beverley

Beverley has dedicated a huge amount of her spare time to the world of Guiding, she joined the Brownies when she was seven.

She spends much of her spare time planning and leading large scale district events such as World Thinking Day parades, Church services, trips home and abroad and countless smaller activities and trips for Girl Guides in Dunstable Division.

She said: “I was very surprised to get the award, I didn’t expect it all. I have done 40 years in Girlguiding and I love it, the best bit is the weekly meetings with the girls.

“For the last five years I have been the division commissioner for Dunstable, so that means overseeing all the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides groups in Dunstable.

“It was two parents and two grandparents of girls that have gone through my Brownie unit that nominated me for this award.

“I was thrilled when I received the nomination letter as many parents have said, ‘you should get a medal for all that you do voluntarily for brownies’. It just took a couple of parents for this to happen.

“There is so much satisfaction gained when a girl joins your unit at seven, very shy and then leaves for Guides with loads of confidence.”

During her time with Girlguiding, she has influenced hundreds of peoples lives and not only the children’s but her motivation and drive really impacts parents, carers, and wider community too.

In her role as Dunstable Division Commissioner, she has shown complete dedication and supports many Brownie packs across Bedfordshire to stop them from closure. She continues to build on her own achievements to ensure she gives all her Brownies the best opportunities.

She has a Brownie Residential Licence that enables her to run pack holidays and in 2016 she received the Travelling Abroad Licence.

Beverley added: “I started Guiding at the age of 7 when I joined Brownies. I then went on to be a Guide, Young Leader and eventually taking over the running of my Brownie unit in August 1987.

“I have taken on various roles within the Guiding movement: Brownie Residential Advisor, District Commissioner and Division Commissioner, finishing last July after my five year term came to an end.

“This year I completed 40 years service within the movement, I have been to all our world centres with Guiding, Mexico, Switzerland and India.

“Girlguiding are always looking for volunteers both locally and nationally. The enjoyment and friendship resulting from Girlguiding I would definitely recommend to others.”

Beverley also played a large role in supporting the Dunstable Mayors charities in 2014-2016 and organises an annual ‘Pound for Pound’ matching with Barclays to raise funds.

She received the Bedfordshire Broach for helping with the 100 years of Girl Guiding performance at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable in 2010.

Sam Chisman, Growing Guiding - Girlguiding Dunstable, said: "I and the other Leaders in Girlguiding Dunstable are so incredibly proud that Beverley has been awarded a Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for her continuous service to Brownies and Girlguiding in Dunstable for over 40 years. Her leadership and dedication is a true inspiration to others."

Karen Keeling, Girlguiding Bedfordshire County Commissioner, said: "Girlguiding Bedfordshire are very proud of Beverley and all our volunteers who provide exciting opportunities to our members. "This award is very special as her outstanding contribution and the positive impact she has had on the lives of many young girls was recognised by the families of our members."

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis said “it is always a thrill to read how people in Bedfordshire are making a huge difference to their community in so many ways.

"My sincere congratulations to all those who have been awarded Honours and my thanks for your huge contribution.”

Sam added: "This has truly been a year of “recognition” for Beverley and her achievements in Girlguiding. 2019 began with Beverley receiving the Girlguiding award of the Anglia Brooch for helping to save a gentleman’s life by giving him CPR whilst on a Trefoil Guild holiday in North Wales.

"This was followed by Beverley receiving the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Adult Citizenship Award for Mid-Bedfordshire for her services to Girlguiding."

Girlguiding in Dunstable and the surrounding areas are looking for more fabulous adult volunteers. If you think you could make a difference, contact ggdunstable@bedsguiding.org.uk to find out more, register your interest at www.girlguiding.org.uk.