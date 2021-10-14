Dunstable Fire Station showcases its specialist rescue equipment

Dunstable Fire Station has opened its doors to local councillors, MPs and Fire Authority members.

The event last month was an opportunity for the station to showcase some of the service's specialist rescue equipment and the ways in which they have adapted to the challenges they faced during the pandemic, including organising virtual school visits.

Hosted by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority Chairman, Cllr John Chatterley, the event was well attended by several local councillors, as well as governors of local schools.

Fire Authority members, local Councillors from Dunstable and Houghton Regis. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Principal Officers and crews from Dunstable Fire Station.

One of the Service's core values is ‘Dare to be different’ so the evening's event included a tour of the Technical Support Unit, the first of its kind in the country, which supports the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) to respond to Bariatric and complex patient incidents where emergency removal of a patient is required.

Dunstable Station Commander, Steve Sugars spoke to attendees about the importance of crews being able to provide Level 3 medical care when attending emergencies and how this specialist equipment has been particularly vital in enabling the service to support their NHS colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, David Norris said: “This evening's event has been a fantastic opportunity for Fire Authority members and local councillors to gain an insight in to the range of activities that we engage in, from using virtual technology to conduct school visits, to rescuing complex patients using rope rescue techniques that enable our crews to rescue people from both above and below ground.