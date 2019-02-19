Dunstable Froth N Elbow charity night in honour of family who fought cancer

A determined Dunstable woman is holding a ‘HUGE Fundraising Event’ as she plans to run the London Marathon in honour of three family members who battled cancer.

On March 23 from 5pm until late, Clare McGarvey is inviting residents to turn up and enjoy a night at the Froth N Elbow, High St North, with pool and darts competitions, karaoke, beer pong, and a raffle.

Clare can't wait for April!

All proceeds will be going to Cancer Research UK, because Clare lost her ‘Nan Con’ to the disease in 1997, and has watched both her parents fight and beat cancer.

Clare, 42, said: “I have a target of £2,000 to raise for my chosen charity, for my first marathon in London this year.

“I am almost at 50 per cent of my target but still have a way to go. So with the kind support from Darren and Donna at the ‘Froth N Elbow’, I have organised a big fundraising event.

“To book a place on darts, pool or beer pong, pop into the pub and speak to staff.”

Clare with her Mum and Dad.

Raffle prizes include: Donatello’s vouchers, tattoo vouchers from Hand of Mysteries and Pieces of Eight, indoor play passes from Snakes and Ladders and MK 360 Play, go-karting fun with Daytona and Team Go-Karting, a voucher from The Sun Trap, a ‘Buyagift’ bungee jumping experience, family passes to Woburn Safari Park, a Center Parcs ‘Family Day Pass for up to five people’ , pamper vouchers from Beauty Q, BeBlissful Beauty, and Butterfly Beauty, and paintballing vouchers with Skirmish Paintballing.

There is also a Manchester United Football Club crest pennant signed by Diogo Dalot, Lee Grant, Ashley Young and Paul Pogba, which Clare is asking people to bid for. To bid, email: clarem cg33@hotmail.com.

> https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/clares-london-marathon-3

Manchester United crest pennant