Dunstable grandmother ‘overwhelmed’ by support at Cancer Research UK pub fundraiser

A Dunstable grandmother is sending out a huge thank you to the community for its “overwhelming support” at her Cancer Research UK fundraiser.

Clare McGarvey, 42, held a charity night at the Froth n Elbow pub on March 23, which included pool, darts, karaoke and more.

Donna. Credit: Sapling Springs Photography.

The determined fundraiser is also running the London Marathon this month, and chose the charity because three of her close family members have battled the disease.

Clare said: “I smashed my target and made just over £1,000. It was really good - busy from the start until the finish. People were coming up and donating twenty pound notes, ten pound notes.

“The pub were brilliant and Donna the bar manager was going round with a collection box.

“The actual amount raised altogether from the event was £1,220, which means I am over my £2,000 target with a total raised so far of £2,630. I am over the moon to say the least .”

Clare. Credit: Sapling Springs Photography.

Clare lost her ‘Nan Con’ to the disease in 1997 and later watched both her parents go through treatment at the same time.

She added: “I would like to thank my parents, my partner Pete, my children and grandchildren, my friends and my brother Darren Goult for their support. Darren runs ‘1981 events’, and did the DJ’ing, compering and karaoke.

“Thank you also to Rose Richardson and Gary Overall of ‘Sapling Springs Photography’ who provided their services for free, to pub manager Darren Cousins, and to my friends Canasta Tiffin, her daughter Ruby, Debbie Smith, Clair Beatty, and Beth Thomas for selling raffle tickets and collecting many donations from local businesses and donating prizes themselves.

“Finally, a special mention goes to family friend Trevor Saunders, owner of ‘DE Signs’ in Houghton Regis. He very kindly printed all my advertising posters for my fundraising and charity night.”

Clare and Donna. Credit: Sapling Springs Photography

