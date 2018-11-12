Dunstable honours 50 more of its fallen heroes

Fifty of Dunstable’s fallen heroes have been remembered for the first time after a campaign to honour those who died in the First World war.

The War Memorial, in Priory Gardens, Dunstable, was refurbished in 1998-99 and funded by the Rotary Club of Dunstable in association with its twin club in Menen, Belgium.

The Memorial was designed and managed by Rtn. Monte Page RIBA, and the project took two years to complete.

Once again, in 2018, the two clubs have contributed towards the refurbishment of the War Memorial, but with a difference. 50 names of soldiers lost in the Great War whose names were missed from the original memorial were discovered, following extensive research by the late Rtn. Terry Oliver and members of Dunstable History Society and also the general public.

Dunstable Town Council has added these names to the Memorial and in addition there will be recognition of the contribution by the two Rotary clubs.

The picture shows the newly refurbished War Memorial.