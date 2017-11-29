Dunstable judo club St Katherine’s celebrate six medal win at national competition!

A Dunstable judo club are celebrating success after they attended a national competition and came home with an impressive six medals.

On November 19, St Katherine’s Judo Kwai attended the British Judo Council’s Closed Nationals held in Kettering, entering nine competitors and winning six medals.

Andrew Papworth ; Kory Crosby ; Aimee Field ; Olly Leach (who didnt compete but came along to support); Benjamin Ani-Adjei ; Jack Tibbles; Thomas Lovering; Joe Chapman (who didnt compete but came along to support)

All the competitors won at least one contest and from the nine competitors, the club were delighted to take home six medals: one gold medal, three silver and two bronze.

Coach Chris Yates, said: “Last year one of our competitors, Thomas Lovering, went to the competition and he won a medal, so I think this year everybody thought ‘I want a piece of that!’

“The competition has given everyone confidence and the will to go for it.

“Some of the children in our club came and watched and the atmosphere was fantastic!

All the hard work paid off!

“One of our competitors, Josh Willer, 16, had to fight one of the adults and although he didn’t win he gave a good account of himself!”

The medal winners were: Benjamin Ani-Adjei (gold medal), Jack Tibbles (silver), Kory Crosby-(silver) , Thomas Lovering (silver), Peter Szatmari (bronze) and Aimee Field (bronze).

Chris added: “It was a long day, absolutely exhausting!

“We were on the road early in the morning and at our next practice everyone was buzzing! We gave the competitors a big round of applause.

Benjamin Ani-Adjei receiving his gold medal.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming along in the crowd and showing respect and etiquette.

“The kids were great and it makes the teaching worthwhile. We’re a small club and we need people turning up to keep us going!”

The club is based on St Katherine Drive. To find out more, search St. Katherine’s Judo Kwai on Facebook.

Aimee Field, Kory Crosby (middle) and Jack Tibbles.