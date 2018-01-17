Dunstable man arrested over ram-raid in Suffolk

Police investigating a ram-raid in Suffolk last year have arrested a Dunstable man in connection with the incident.

The crime occurred at around 1.50am on Sunday, November 12, at a Co-op store in Hall Street, Long Melford.

A JCB telehandler, which had been taken from a building site in nearby Sudbury, was used to remove the cash machine from the wall and it was then loaded into a Ford Ranger – also stolen from Sudbury.

The offenders made off in the Ford Ranger and also a Volkswagen Golf, with the JCB abandoned at the scene. Both vehicles and the ATM were later recovered in the Ridgewell area of north Essex.

A 24-year-old man from Dunstable has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was taken to Luton Police Station for interview and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 72904/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.