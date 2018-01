A Dunstable man wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary has been arrested and charged.

Lequan Bennett, 19, of High Street North, was apprehended in the West Midlands area following the burglary in Leighton Buzzard, which took place on 7 January.

He appeared at court yesterday morning (Tuesday) and was charged with aggravated burglary and possessing a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody pending a court appearance in March.