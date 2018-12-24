Dunstable man given Bedfordshire’s first ever Sexual Risk Order

A man from Dunstable has been handed Bedfordshire’s first ever Sexual Risk Order.

The 60-year-old was arrested for possession of indecent images of children earlier this year. Although there was not enough evidence to charge him, Bedfordshire Police’s internet child abuse investigation team (ICAIT) worked with the force’s solicitor to take the case to Luton Magistrates’ Court, where a Sexual Risk Order was granted.

The order, which was granted on Wednesday, December 19, and lasts for five years, restricts the man’s use of devices that connect to the internet. He will also be monitored by the force’s violent and sex offender management team and must make himself, and his devices, available at any time to the police.

Investigation Officer Michela Zasada said: “Unfortunately in this case, the evidence we required for a prosecution had been destroyed, but we were satisfied that an offence had been committed and this individual posed a significant risk to the general public.

“As a result we applied for and secured a standalone Sexual Risk Order to ensure that safety measures were met.

“These orders are used to help protect the public from people who we believe to have a sexual interest in children, and we’re really pleased to have been able to secure our first one.

“We’re committed to using whatever legislation is available to us to reduce to the risk of harm to the public, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

To report concerns around child sexual abuse call the police on 101.