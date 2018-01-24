Dunstable man will run the London marathon in memory of his grandmother

A man from Dunstable will be taking on the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his grandmother.

Connor Martin, 23, will be taking on the 26 mile challenge on Sunday, April 22, in memory of his grandmother, Lorna Martin, who passed away from a brain tumour in March 2017.

He is hoping raise £4,000 for the charity which is funding research to find a cure for the disease, he has already raised over £2,000.

Lorna was admitted to hospital for further tests after suffering from symptoms that resembled a stroke, an MRI scan revealed that she had grade four glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a very aggressive form of brain tumour. She had surgery to remove the tumour but due to its rapid growth she died less than four months later, aged 65.

Connor, who is a Personal Shopper at Tesco in Bletchley said: “I was really close to my nan and would often pop in throughout the week to catch up and talk about what was going on in the news. She was such a clever, kind and thoughtful person and I really miss being able to just sit and have a chat with her.

“Although over 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year in the UK, little is still known about the disease. I’m really proud that my efforts will raise vital funds for research to help find a cure for tumours like the one my nan had.”

Paula Rastrick, Community Fundraising Manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer. Stories like Lorna’s remind us all that we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.

“We are extremely grateful to Connor for his support and are appealing for runners who have a ballot place for the marathon to join him on Team Brain Tumour Research by nominating us as their chosen charity for 2018. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain tumours can affect anyone at any age. To make a donation and help Connor reach his target visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ConnorMartin.