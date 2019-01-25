Dunstable mum holds soul night for Kids In Action as thank you for helping autistic son

A grateful Dunstable mother rallied her DJ friends together for a super soul night in aid of a charity that has been a lifeline for her autistic son.

Sharon Roberts, who works at Central Bedfordshire College, raised over £1,700 for Kids In Action when she recently organised her ‘Soul Charity Event’ party at Luton’s Venue 360.

Alfie.

Eight of her DJ friends came from as far as Brighton and Canvey Island just to help, because they knew how much Kids In Action had supported Sharon’s son, Alfie, 11, who attends Manshead School.

Sharon said: “I am a parent of a child who belongs to Kids in Action, a charity that supports children and young adults with disabilities.

“My son has autism, ADHD, hypermobility, hypersensitivity and anxiety. This means he can find social situations very difficult.

“Alfie attends Kids In Action. Here he can be himself and not be judged. It is the one social environment he can feel comfortable in. He enjoys playing on the computer, performing arts and dancing.

“Kids In Action were looking to raise money to secure the building they are currently in, which in turn would secure the future for this amazing charity.”

Sharon would like to thank her friends, and everyone who attended, including a big thank you to DJs Louie Martin, Steven Frost, Max Fernandez, Jojo Miles, Steve zee man, Eli Brown, Mick Foster and Darren Jones. She would also like to thank Neville Soulboats.

To help bolster funds, Sharon organised bucket collections for the charity, too, and would like to thank everyone who contributed.

Sharon added: “I would urge people to get behind this amazing local charity and give our children and young people somewhere to go.”

To help Kids In Action raise money to purchase its building, visit: kidsinaction.org.uk