Dunstable pancake race is back!

Flippin’ good fun is coming to Dunstable this February as the town’s pancake race is back for a third year of tasty relays in aid of charity.

The competition, organised by businessmen Ed Harrison, managing director of estate agent Deakin-White along with Steve Spicer of Spicer and Co Accountants, is making a return on Tuesday, February 13 at 12noon outside the Grove Theatre.

Ed and Steve said: “Last year 18 teams battled it out to be the best ‘flipping’ team: four relay races, a semi-final and a final resulted in HQ Sports Bat being crowned champion flippers.

“Are you ready for the challenge? Have you got your team of four organised yet? The more teams the batter!”

The event is open to local businesses or community groups and proceeds go to the Mayor of Dunstable’s charities: the Dunstable and District Scout Council, Hospice at Home Volunteers and South Bedfordshire Dial-a-Ride.

Ed and Steve added: “Traditionally on Shrove Tuesday, Christians went to confession and were ‘shriven’ (absolved from their sins).

“A bell would be rung to call people to confession. This came to be called the ‘pancake bell’ and is still rung today.

“Shrove Tuesday was the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before starting the Lenten fast and pancakes are the perfect way of using up these ingredients.

“Let’s revive at least one tradition for our town as a community event – we have lost the custom of orange rolling, which used to take place at Pascombe Pit on Dunstable Downs every Good Friday, a custom unique to Dunstable which came to an eventual end in 1968 due to Health and Safety reasons.

“Many townsfolk remember this event with fondness!”

Entry costs £20 per team. Email Reception@Deakin-White.co.uk for an entry form.