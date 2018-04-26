Dunstable runner helps National Brain Appeal and hospital that saved her father

A determined Dunstable woman completed the hottest marathon on record to say thank you to the hospital that saved her father’s life.

Lynsey Wheeldon, 37, finished the course in seven hours and 20 minutes, raising over £1,800 for The National Brain Appeal, a charity that raises money for the London infirmary that helped her dad, Seamus, in 2005.

Lynsey with husband, Russell, and daughter, Betsy.

Lynsey’s father suffered a brain haemorrhage 13 years ago and was urgently transferred to the The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery. It was remembering the charity and crucial operation that spurred Lynsey on.

She said: “The day started off really well for me and I was soaking up the atmosphere.

“Around about mile 10 the water stations had run out of water; however, the spirit of London shone through though with people coming out of their houses with jugs.

“At mile 21 I hit the wall. Then I saw The National Brain Appeal team at their cheering point at mile 25.

“I thought they would have packed up and gone home by that stage, so it was lovely that they were there to help me.”

It was a far cry from 2005, when Seamus was rushed into the operating theatre to remove an area of his skull and decompress the pressure on his brain. Thankfully, he made a remarkable recovery.

Lynsey remembers: “It all happened so quickly and I’m grateful that it did, as I don’t think my dad would be here today otherwise. I later found out that at that time only 25 per cent of people would survive following a brain haemorrhage. It sends a shiver down my spine when I think about that.”

The hospital has also helped two family friends and two daughters of family friends, as well as Lynsey’s brother-in-law.

Lynsey and Seamus on her wedding day.

To support Lynsey, visit: https:/uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LynseyWheeldon