Dunstable’s All Saints Academy celebrates ‘best ever GCSE results’

All Saints Academy is celebrating its ‘best ever GCSE results’ with greater numbers achieving strong passes in English and maths.

The academy says that across all subjects the cohort has made consistently strong progress, with two students achieving 11 GCSEs grades 9-5 (A**-C equivalents), one of those being Zoe Samuels whose results included four grade 8s (4 A*s).

Eight students achieved 10 GCSEs grades 9-5, including Jake Roblett, Hannah Perkins and Yassmina Popescu, while Liam Lindgren and Georgia Hawthorne achieved nine grade 9-5 GCSEs.

Principal, Liz Furber, said: “The students have engaged fully this year with all the intervention strategies put in place and their success is therefore well-deserved. Attainment (Attainment 8) has improved across the board even though the new style GCSEs are perceived as being much more robust.”

David Fraser chair of the governing body, said, “The governors would like to add their congratulations to all students and staff who have achieved such fantastic results. As we consolidate on last year’s results, and continue to make significant progress, Governors are once again indebted to the Principal and all her staff who have worked with focus and determination to support students through this vital period in their education journey.”

Andy O’Rourke, assistant principal – Key Stage 4, added: “I am thrilled that so many of our students have met or exceeded their respective targets. The levels of diligence and hard-work that we have seen from this cohort throughout the year, makes the overall result even more satisfying.”