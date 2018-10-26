Dunstable’s Amazon PJammin party glows gold for brave L&D cancer patients

A fun-loving team from Dunstable’s Amazon fulfilment centre held a special pyjama party to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The town’s team recently joined a global movement to ‘#GoGold’ and linked in with colleagues in Amazon sites around the world to host a ‘#PJammin party’ in support of local families affected by cancer.

The tour. Credit: Joel Chant.

The glitter-filled event was held for young patients from Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, who along with their families and infirmary staff, were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of Dunstable’s fulfilment centre to learn about STEM subjects and how they help the company’s apprentices.

There was even the chance to meet one of Amazon’s very own robots.

Sarah Amexheta, head of fundraising at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, said: “Our young patients had a great time at the #PJammin® party and we’d like to thank Sertac and the teams in Dunstable, Milton Keynes and Hemel Hempstead for their generous support and the very warm welcome extended to us on the day.

“It was wonderful to see the children so inspired by their first introduction into STEM and I am sure there will be much chat about how much they enjoyed watching Amazon’s robots in action.”

The L&D was also thrilled to receive 30 Fire tablets as well as a £3,000 donation from Amazon, which it has put towards its new new child oncology rooms project.

The theme paid tribute to brave children with cancer who can spend a long period of time living in their pyjamas during treatment and recovery, with gold the colour of the ribbon that is the international symbol of childhood cancer.