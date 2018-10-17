Dunstable’s Elizabeth cuts off long locks to help children with cancer

A kind-hearted Dunstable school girl has donated twelve inches of her beloved long hair to help children fighting cancer.

Elizabeth Battersby, seven, is now proud to have a beautiful blonde bob because she wanted to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides wigs for brave youngsters who have lost their hair as a result of treatment.

Elizabeth's new look. Her 12 inches of chopped hair will be made into wigs for young cancer patients.

The Ashton St Peter’s CoE VA Primary pupil was inspired by her Auntie Annette and a friend, who had both taken on the challenge.

Elizabeth said: “I wanted to grow it long because I thought I could have my hair like Rapunzel.

“My auntie and someone I know in year six did it, so it inspired me.

“My hair will help children having cancer treatment to get wigs.

Elizabeth

“Before my haircut I felt nervous and excited! It felt a bit weird at first but now I have got used to it.”

Elizabeth’s mum, Leanne Philpott, said: “The night before I washed and brushed it and thought ‘it’s not going to be here tomorrow’ - but it’s all for a good cause.”

Elizabeth’s hair was cut by Lynzy Stimpson and the challenge has raised nearly £500.

They money will help towards the cost of making the wigs.

Elizabeth had been growing her hair for a very long time.

Step dad Tom, 34, and brothers George, 11, and Jacob, 10, are also very proud of Elizabeth.

To donate: www.gofundme.com/elizabeth039s-hair-cut