Dunstable’s Elizabeth cuts off long locks to help children with cancer

A kind-hearted Dunstable school girl has donated twelve inches of her beloved long hair to help children fighting cancer.
Elizabeth Battersby, seven, is now proud to have a beautiful blonde bob because she wanted to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides wigs for brave youngsters who have lost their hair as a result of treatment.
The Ashton St Peter’s CoE VA Primary pupil was inspired by her Auntie Annette and a friend, who had both taken on the challenge.
Elizabeth said: “I wanted to grow it long because I thought I could have my hair like Rapunzel.
“My auntie and someone I know in year six did it, so it inspired me.
“My hair will help children having cancer treatment to get wigs.
“Before my haircut I felt nervous and excited! It felt a bit weird at first but now I have got used to it.”
Elizabeth’s mum, Leanne Philpott, said: “The night before I washed and brushed it and thought ‘it’s not going to be here tomorrow’ - but it’s all for a good cause.”
Elizabeth’s hair was cut by Lynzy Stimpson and the challenge has raised nearly £500.
They money will help towards the cost of making the wigs.
Step dad Tom, 34, and brothers George, 11, and Jacob, 10, are also very proud of Elizabeth.
To donate: www.gofundme.com/elizabeth039s-hair-cut