Dunstable’s Manshead CE Academy celebrates ‘significant’ A Level achievements

Manshead CE Academy, Dunstable, is celebrating a number of “significant achievements” in its 2018 results, after schools have witnessed a period of change.

40 per cent of its A level students achieved ‘top flight’ grades A*-B, including 15 per cent of students who topped that with A*-A results, meaning students can look forward to studying at their first choice universities.

Because the Academy describes the recent exams as being conducted under “an environment of change” it is delighted with the results, as ‘AS’ levels have now been replaced by the new Linear A level examinations and examined vocational courses at Level 3.

Furthermore, its grades also represent the first full academic year that the Academy has been part of the Diocese of St Albans Multi-Academy Trust.

The Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, David Morton, said: “These results demonstrate a high level of commitment and hard work from students and staff at Manshead CE Academy.

“The Diocese of St Albans Multi-Academy Trust is proud to celebrate the hard work of all our students.”

Significant achievements included: Michelle Grace: A*(English Literature), A*(Sociology), A (Media) A(Spanish); Jodie O’Connor: A*(Psychology), A (Mathematics), A (Biology), A (Chemistry); Danielle Barden: A (Mathematics), A (Chemistry), A (Biology); George WIlks: A (Business studies), A (Economics), Distinction (IT); Lucy Allard: A* (Business Studies), A (Economics), C (Mathematics); Jamie Dixon: A* (Business Studies), B (Physical Education), B (Biology); Ellie Fowler: A* (Extended Project), B (Psychology), A (Biology), C (English Literature); Shannon Bird: A (Business Studies), B (Economics), B (Psychology); Peter Hedges: A (Mathematics), A (Chemistry), B (Physics), B (Computer Science); Aisling McGovern: A* (Art & Design), B (English Literature), B (Psychology); Samuel Shooter: A (Sociology), B (Ethics and Philosophy), B (Psychology); Wojtek Demucha: A (Certificate in Finance), B (IT), B (Business Studies), B ( Economics).

