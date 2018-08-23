Dunstable’s Priory Academy congratulates students for ‘impressive GCSE achievements’

Priory Academy is congratulating students for their impressive achievements during a year when examination reforms have made it ‘more challenging’ for students to reach the top grade.

The Dunstable school is delighted to report that 2018 has seen the academy’s best ever GCSE results, with 82 per cent of students achieving grades 9-4 in English and Maths and over 70 per cent of all entries being awarded grades 5 and above.

Students receive their results.

Its ‘excellent results’ were complemented by double science at 78 per cent grade 4+ and 98 per cent

grade 5+ in Triple Science.

A Priory Academy spokeswoman, said, “Of course, these splendid results reflect the hard work and commitment of our students and the staff who support them.

“It has been truly delightful to see so many overjoyed students and parents collecting their results today!

Smiles all round!

“Many congratulations to all our wonderful students, staff and parents and a special well done to those who have achieved outstanding individual performances [listed below].”

* Klaudia Sokolowska: seven 9s, three 8s, one A* and three As

* Lucy Vermeer: three 9s, seven 8s and one B

* Emily Francis: six 9s, three 8s, two 7s, one A and one B

* Bethany Norris: two 9s, five 8s, one 7, one 5 and one B

* Cora Enright: four 9s, two 8s, three 7s, two As and one B

* Owen Brailsford: two 9s, six 7s, three 6s and one A.