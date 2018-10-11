Dunstable’s Sheila Coxhill dancers stand out at Royal Academy ballet awards

A Dunstable dance school pirouetted its way to success at a prestigious day of ballet, as its pupils stood out against some of the best in the region.

‘The Sheila Coxhill School of Dance by Charlotte Lawler’ took its talented students to compete in the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) East of England Ballet Awards on September 30.

RAD East of England awards

The girls travelled to Clacton-on-Sea and had the opportunity to take part in a free class with RAD faculty teachers, meaning the sequences and patterns are unseen and set by the teacher in-class.

Charlotte Lawler, school principal, said: “I decided to enter the girls as I did something similar as a child and I knew none of the girls had experienced anything like this before.

“The idea of the day is to bring dancers together from across the region. I knew it would be an eye-opener for my students to dance with other schools and discover that they can compete amongst the best in the region, and also potentially spot areas to improve.”

The awards went to: Elisabeth Schofield, Grade 2; Emma Caulfield, Grade 3; Maddison Dominy-Lewis,Grade 3; Kira Lilia Mazza - Grade 3; Keira French, Grade 4; Bethany Ridout, Grade 6/7/8 - Commendation award; Kianna Dalton - Advanced (vocational); Jade McConnell - Advanced (vocational); Mia Reynolds - Advanced (vocational).

Charlotte added: “The students were in the perfect setting – a dedicated studio with flooring, barres, mirrors and an accompanying pianist, whom the girls loved!

“The classes are watched by a judge who awards the top participants. I was extremely proud of all of them and really pleased to see lots of smiles.”

‘The Sheila Coxhill School of Dance by Charlotte Lawler’ is an inclusive school teaching children aged four plus.

However, for ballet they have classes across the age ranges, as well as the RAD Grades, and Vocational syllabi - including adult classes.

The school also teaches tap, modern/jazz/contemporary and street dance.

Charlotte added: “We welcome beginners, as well as old hands and those returning to dance.”

To find out more, visit the dance school’s Facebook page.

